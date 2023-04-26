39 and counting for MU softball

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Junior Autumn Owen drilled a 1-1 pitch over the wall in right center to send the crowd of over one thousand at Dot Hicks Field into a frenzy. Owen’s 1st inning blast kickstarted the Marshall softball team’s (39-7, 13-3 SBC) 2-1 victory over the #24 ranked Virginia Tech Hokies. The win marks the program’s first win over a top 25 team from the //ESPN.com/USA Softball poll since the 2008 season when MU defeated #24 Ohio State in Columbus.

Tuesday became Marshall’s first top 25 win at home in program history.

The two-run home run from Owen in the 1st would be the game-winner for Sydney Nester, who earned her 23rd win in the circle. The Virginia native made every pitch count, stranding six Hokies, four in scoring position.

The lone run VT (33-16, 12-9 ACC) would push across would be the team’s NCAA-leading 87th home run of the season - a solo shot - in the 5th.

From there, Nester and the defense controlled, including a 6-4-3 double play from Sydney Bickel and Brooklyn Ulrich, which kept the ACC’s Hokies from tying the game.

A pair of strikeouts and a groundout to Bickel closed out the Herd’s historic 2-1 victory.

The final home conference series of the season for Marshall gets started Friday when the Herd hosts Texas State. First pitch on Friday will be at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.