Awaiting April showers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s late April here in the heart of Appalachia and so far this month the amount of rain that has fallen is rather measured. With a general 1.5″-2.5″ accumulation, we appear headed for a drier than normal 4th month of the year. Still before we flip the calendar to May, there will be a few periods of decent rains with new accumulations likely to top 1″. That means by month’s end we will have whittled away at the deficit.

Tonight, a clear, calm and chilly period is ahead. Lows by dawn will bottom out near 40 in town but mid 30s in rural areas. Those countryside areas may experience one last kiss of frost, though if your plants survived this week’s lows in the 20s, they should fare well through dawn Thursday. Then Thursday morning sun will give way to afternoon clouds. Rain should hold off until nightfall, though a preliminary shower can’t be ruled out before sundown in Kentucky. Highs will aim for 70.

Friday showers will be around with some breaks in the cloud cover allowing for highs in between showers to make 70.

The weekend will start dry on Saturday with some afternoon sun replacing the morning clouds. By Sunday showers return ahead of a new push of chilled fall air. Weekend highs will be in the 60s.

Next week beware! Another chilly whirlpool will arrive chock full of clouds and brisk showers. Highs in the 50s will turn to nights in the 30s. Any clear sky night will be susceptible to frost formation. So a word to the wise is in order; namely, don’t plant tender growths until Mother’s Day just to be safe.

