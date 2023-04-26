Daniel Radcliffe, partner Erin Darke announce birth of first child

Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al...
Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" on day one of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Royal Alexandra Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Toronto.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Daniel Radcliffe and his long-term partner, actress Erin Darke, are new parents.

A representative for Radcliffe confirmed the news Wednesday after the Daily Mail published photographs of the couple pushing a stroller in New York earlier this week.

The baby’s sex and date of birth haven’t been disclosed.

The “Harry Potter” star and Darke have been together for a decade.

Radcliffe was just 12 years old when he was cast as Harry Potter. He shot to instant fame with the 2001 release of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” the first in what became a blockbuster eight-movie franchise.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One lane of I-64 West reopens after head-on crash in Wayne County.
One lane I-64 West reopens after crash
A toxicology report from the hospital showed Ocampo had a blood alcohol level of .338, four...
Police: Man accused of driving with blood alcohol level of .338 crashes into 3 cars, killing teen
Riley Knotts hugs supporters after he learns he won't be expelled.
Ripley High School student allowed back to school & graduation after gun controversy
An elderly woman has died after a house fire in Nicholas County, West Virginia.
Fire Marshal: Cause of fatal fire undetermined
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’

Latest News

FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in...
North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people
FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Oklahoma board rejects clemency recommendation for death row inmate
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during an interview in his office Wednesday, April...
Asa Hutchinson formally launches 2024 campaign in Arkansas
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Utah Republican Party Organizing Convention at Utah...
Disney sues DeSantis over Walt Disney World district
FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech