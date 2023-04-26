Herd gets commitment from Texas State big man

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A player who had a hand in ending the Marshall basketball season will be joining the Herd next year. Nate Martin is transferring from Texas State to Marshall as he had 10 points when they beat the Herd in the first round of the Sun Belt Tournament.

He is 6 foot 8 inches and weighs 215 pounds and averaged eight points per game last year for the Bobcats.

