Hosting a flawless Kentucky Derby party at home

Melissa Rift, a whiskey expert who knows a thing or two about the derby experience, joined Taylor and Susan from the Old Forester Distillery in Louisville.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

It’s the fastest two minutes in sports and one of the hottest tickets to get each year – the Kentucky Derby. 

If you’re one of the millions of Americans who love to watch the Derby, but can’t make it in-person, our guest is going to show you how to host a perfect – and authentic - Kentucky Derby watch party. 

Melissa Rift is a whiskey expert who knows a thing or two about the Derby experience, and she joined Taylor and Susan live from the Old Forester Distillery in Louisville to help us out.

