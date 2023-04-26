Music festival to be held at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston

CHARLETSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Country music fans, listen up. In October, the sounds of Nashville will fill GoMart Ballpark, home of the Charleston Dirty Birds.

Wednesday morning, leaders from the City of Charleston, members of the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Airstream Ventures announced the inaugural Salango Law Down & Dirty Music Festival.

The two-day music festival will take place October 14-15, 2023.

“Through the collective efforts of the Charleston CVB, Airstream Ventures, and the Charleston Dirty Birds we have the opportunity to bring more folks to GoMart Ballpark, grow Charleston’s eclectic music scene, and drive economic growth in our Capital City,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We are thrilled about the inaugural Salango Law Down and Dirty Music Festival and look forward to welcoming folks to GoMart Ballpark in October.”

“We are excited to host a country music festival in our partner community, Charleston, West Virginia,” said Alan Verlander, CEO of Airstream Ventures. “I am grateful for the support of Mayor Goodwin, the Charleston CVB and the Dirty Birds organization for supporting our vision and helping to see it through.”

The full inaugural lineup will be announced over the next few weeks. The acts announced today are CMA Award nominees Love and Theft, 2023 Artist to Watch Dalton Dover and hometown musician and Charleston Ambassador Kate Boytek.

Headliners and additional bands will be announced over the next several weeks.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28, 2023, at 10 am

