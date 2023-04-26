New design of West Virginia driver’s license revealed

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Starting this week, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles will begin issuing driver’s licenses and identification cards with a new look and design.

The new design features a background of West Virginia’s historic New River Gorge Bridge in the nation’s newest National Park, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, and uses the official state branding. The Almost Heaven tourism mark is also included on the back of each card.

“This new design reflects the immeasurable pride we have in our state’s beauty,” Gov. Justice said. “The New River Gorge Bridge is one of our most popular attractions. It is the centerpiece of our nation’s newest national park and draws people from all over the world. By featuring it on our driver’s license, we want to inspire more people to come and experience the majesty of West Virginia firsthand. It lets us continue to show the world why Almost Heaven is a must-see destination and maybe even a future home.”

West Virginians may apply for a duplicate license or ID card with the new design before their renewal period by visiting the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov or at any of the 25 regional DMV offices across the state.

“We’ve seen huge success with promoting the Almost Heaven West Virginia brand across the country and around the world,” Secretary of Tourism Chelsea Ruby said. “Adding that branding to our driver licenses is another opportunity to promote our great state. I want to thank Governor Justice for his vision for expanding tourism, with exceptional results. I also appreciate the team at our DMV for their collaboration on this exciting project.”

