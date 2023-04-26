Ohio Gov. DeWine announces safety grants for schools

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - There’s an expectation that safety is going to be a top priority at school.

Having the right security measures in place is a major piece of the puzzle, but those additions aren’t cheap.

To help out, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a new round of safety grants that are going to hundreds of schools across the state, including several in our region.

Thousands of dollars are aimed toward purchasing security upgrades.

“A lot of our cameras are still analog cameras,” Greg Bowman, who is the superintendent of Symmes Valley Local School District, said. “We want to replace our camera systems at both buildings and maybe even bolster them with other cameras in other areas of the building.”

Bowman says his district received safety grants for both their high school and elementary school, totaling $200,000. He says this grant money will help their district keep up with the times.

Upgrading camera systems is also a main goal for Darin Cox, who oversees security at Scioto County Career Technical Center.

He says the extra $50,000 they got as their safety grant is a big help when it comes to reaching their security needs.

“We have over 100 cameras. On those cameras you have playback … you have a lot of features that allow us to track and do other things with it,” Cox said. “We have a good system set up and this really allowed us to be the best we can be at it.”

This marks the fifth round of Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant program.

