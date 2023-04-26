Parents and school staff help save man’s life after overdose in school pick up line

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many parents of students at Davis Creek Elementary School have a similar routine each afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., they line up to pick up their child from school. Jennifer Schelling says she arrives outside school about 15 minutes before pick-up time each day. On Tuesday, she noticed something unusual about the driver in front of her.

“A driver in front of me had some reckless driving,” Schelling said.

The unusual behavior raised some concerns for Schelling, so she kept her eye on the driver as more cars lined up in front of the school building.

“There was about two minutes before the line started moving, and I noticed him slouching over in his seat,” Schelling said.

At this point, Schelling called the school office to alert them that the driver may need some help.

“Then the line started moving, and he didn’t move,” Schelling said.

This was the start of what she said was one of the scariest 20 minutes of her life. She jumped out of her car, along with several others, to check on the man and called 911. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle told WSAZ that the man had suffered a drug overdose.

“We had innocent bystanders who happened to have Narcan on them,” Schelling said. “If these people might not have come by or might not have had Narcan on them, I don’t know if we’d be sitting here talking because there might not have been a good outcome.”

Sheriff Zerkle said EMS and Barboursville firefighters had to resuscitate him on the way to the hospital, but the man would ultimately survive the scary incident. Schelling has high praise for all who were involved, including Davis Creek Elementary School’s principal, who she says cared for the man while emergency services were on their way.

“I’ve always heard this was a wonderful school, but now I really know it. The teachers, the staff, the parents, they all really chipped in and did everything they could for this guy,” Schelling said.

