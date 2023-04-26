School board votes to eliminate majority of social workers from school district

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Lincoln County school board voted Tuesday night to eliminate most of their social worker positions within the district.

Teachers, parents and students made a final plea at the start of the board meeting, asking the board to keep the social workers.

“I’m begging you all please, we need our social workers,” parent Allison Madden said. “The teachers can’t do it all on their own.”

Lincoln County Assistant Superintendent and Personnel Director Josh Brumfield said Thursday that 10 of the 11 social worker positions at the school district may be eliminated.

The final vote by the school board was 4-0 with one board member abstaining.

School Board President David Bell said it would take $750,000 to keep their social workers.

“If it came to an emotional appeal, we would have voted certainly to keep those social workers,” he said. “They do a good job, and we need them. But when it comes down to it, at the end of the day, it’s all about money.”

Catricia Martin, who’s with the West Virginia Education Association, said they’re going to try and work with district to make sure there’s permanent funding for social workers in Lincoln County.

“We will work tirelessly to ensure that our social workers have jobs and that every school in Lincoln County has a social worker,” Martin said.

Bell said once a permanent superintendent is hired for the school district, they’ll strongly encourage them to find money to bring back some of their social workers.

