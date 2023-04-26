Wrong way crash closes I-64 West

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A wrong-way, head on crash has closed I-64 West in Wayne County.

The crash happened about 5 Wednesday morning, between the West Huntington and Kenova exits.

A car going the wrong direction on I-64 hit a semi head-on.

There is no word on injuries or any leakage from the semi.

I-64 West is closed. Drivers should exit at West Huntington.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

