Wrong way crash closes I-64 West
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A wrong-way, head on crash has closed I-64 West in Wayne County.
The crash happened about 5 Wednesday morning, between the West Huntington and Kenova exits.
A car going the wrong direction on I-64 hit a semi head-on.
There is no word on injuries or any leakage from the semi.
I-64 West is closed. Drivers should exit at West Huntington.
WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.