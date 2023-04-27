Boys and Girls Club returning to Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - After being gone for decades, the Boys and Girls Club is returning to Scioto County.

They’re back with new locations at Portsmouth High School and the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center.

The clubs will be open after school every day from 2:30 to 6 p.m. A meal will be provided and it’s completely free.

A local chapter of Boys and Girls once existed in Scioto County but closed its doors decades ago.

Students will be grouped by their grade level, and stations will be set up throughout the cafeteria at Portsmouth High.

There are links on the Boys and Girls Clubs of Scioto County Facebook page to register.

