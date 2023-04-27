Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found in Wayne County

The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A pit bull named Chief who’d been missing since 2017 was found far from home.

His owner, Tara Hillis, lives near Atlanta. She says Chief disappeared from her property when he was 1-and-a-half years old.

“He either jumped the fence or dug under it,” Hillis said.

Weeks turned into months and then into years with no word on his whereabouts.

“I honestly thought I’d never see him again,” Hillis said. “Initially, I thought maybe someone took him to try to breed him, but he’s fixed. So many years go by, you just really miss him.”

A couple people say they found Chief Saturday alone, wandering at East Lynn Lake in Wayne County. They brought him to the Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Control Shelter.

Rachel Boone is the K-9 behavior specialist at the shelter and says Chief is healthy and friendly.

“He’s just a big baby,” Boone said.

Workers at the shelter were able to find Hillis’s contact information, thanks to a chip she’d had put in him.

Hillis says she was overwhelmed with emotion when she was contacted by the shelter and told Chief had been found.

“I can’t believe this,” Hillis said. “This is insane. Every time I’d talk about it that day, I’d get chill bumps.”

“If I think about my dog missing that long, it makes me want to cry,” Boone said. “I already want to cry for her.”

Hillis says she expects she’ll become quite emotional when she gets to hold him again, and she’s praying he remembers her.

Hillis says they’re still ironing out the details of how Chief will get back home. She says someone from the shelter has offered to drive him halfway there to her friend’s house. That may happen Monday.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured after wrong-way crash on I-64
Man injured in wrong-way I-64 crash
A toxicology report from the hospital showed Ocampo had a blood alcohol level of .338, four...
Police: Man accused of driving with blood alcohol level of .338 crashes into 3 cars, killing teen
School board votes to eliminate majority of social workers from school district
School board votes to eliminate majority of social workers from school district
Riley Knotts hugs supporters after he learns he won't be expelled.
Ripley High School student allowed back to school & graduation after gun controversy
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’

Latest News

The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
Dog from Georgia missing since 2017 found in Wayne County
SUV caught on camera passing school bus in Nitro
SUV caught on camera speeding past Nitro school bus
Person wanted in cemetery vandalism incident
Person wanted in cemetery vandalism incident
Person wanted in cemetery vandalism incident
Person wanted in cemetery vandalism incident