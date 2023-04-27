Fire damages mobile homes

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire on Thursday afternoon has damaged two mobile homes in the Glasgow area of Kanawha County, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported before 4:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of East Dupont Avenue. The roadway is closed in that area as crews fight the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Other details are unavailable, including about the cause.

