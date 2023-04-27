Fire damages mobile homes

Fire damages mobile homes
Fire damages mobile homes(Structure fire in Midland)
By Blake Whitener
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire on Thursday afternoon has damaged two mobile homes in the Glasgow area of Kanawha County, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported before 4:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of East Dupont Avenue. The roadway is closed in that area as crews fight the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Other details are unavailable, including about the cause.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School board votes to eliminate majority of social workers from school district
School board votes to eliminate majority of social workers from school district
Man injured after wrong-way crash on I-64
Man injured in wrong-way I-64 crash
The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found in Wayne County
State Police identify body found in Guyandotte River
Alexa Bartell
3 men arrested in connection with Colorado woman’s rock attack death, officials say

Latest News

Tech to get you ready for summer
Tech to get you ready for summer
Queen of Clean | Garbage disposal bombs
Queen of Clean | Garbage disposal bombs
Crash resulting in serious injuries reported in Pinch
Power Swabs
Power Swabs