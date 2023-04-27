Firefighters respond to string of overnight fires

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- It’s been a busy early morning for the Huntington Fire Department as several fires broke out Thursday.

Cabell County Dispatchers say the first fire was reported just after midnight along the 100 block of Davis Street, an area that has been all too familiar to house fires in the last two weeks.

Crews were still battling flames from that fire around 2:45 a.m.

We’re told this was an abandoned home.

The second fire was reported just after 2 a.m. Thursday along the 1000 block of 10th Street.

This turned out to be a small fire on a porch, and no injuries were reported.

The morning didn’t stop there, though. A third fire broke out in the area of Charleston Avenue just before 3 a.m.

We could see flames from that fire from a WSAZ Weather Camera.

No word on any injuries from the fire along Charleston Avenue.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene working to get more information.

