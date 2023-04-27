Gap cuts 1,800 corporate jobs amid sales slump

Gap reported the chain is laying off 1,800 corporate workers.
Gap reported the chain is laying off 1,800 corporate workers.(FuFu Wolf / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Gap is laying off 1,800 corporate workers as the struggling chain cuts costs in a bid to become more nimble.

There have been numerous job cuts at U.S. corporations this year like Amazon and McDonald’s that have hit particularly hard for white collar workers as the economy slows.

In a regulatory filing Thursday, the San Francisco-based chain, which also owns Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta, said employees in its headquarters as well as upper field positions such as regional store managers, will be impacted.

Interim CEO Bob Martin said the layoffs will lead to $300 million in annualized savings. The layoffs should be completed by the end of July, according to the regulatory filing.

“We are taking the necessary actions to reshape Gap Inc. for the future – simplifying and optimizing our operating model, elevating creativity, and driving better delivery in every dimension of the customer experience, " said Martin in a prepared statement.

As of January 28, The Gap Inc. employed roughly 95,000 employees, about 9% worked in headquarters locations, according to its annual report.

Gap’s shares rose nearly 1% or 8 cents, to $9.42 Thursday.

____

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured after wrong-way crash on I-64
Man injured in wrong-way I-64 crash
School board votes to eliminate majority of social workers from school district
School board votes to eliminate majority of social workers from school district
Alexa Bartell
3 men arrested in connection with Colorado woman’s rock attack death, officials say
Riley Knotts hugs supporters after he learns he won't be expelled.
Ripley High School student allowed back to school & graduation after gun controversy
The inaugural Salango Law Down & Dirty Music Festival will be held at GoMart Ballpark.
Music festival to be held at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston

Latest News

Federal officers remove handcuffs from men before releasing them through a gate in a border...
US to open foreign centers in bid to stop migration surge
W.Va. Gov. Justice files to run for U.S. Senate
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court after testifying in her rape trial...
Writer says Trump rape trial fuels new attacks against her
Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., applaud as South...
South Korean president addresses US Congress in joint session
East Ky Gospel Fest
East Ky Gospel Fest