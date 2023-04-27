Marshall University Board of Governors approve 2023-2024 budget, changes in tuition costs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Thursday, the Marshall University Board of Governors approved the budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

That budget includes a 2.5% increase in tuition and fees for resident and non-resident undergraduate and graduate students. Students who live in one of Marshall’s 59 designated metro counties in Ohio and Kentucky will see their tuition and fees reduces by 11%.

“How do we attract more students right now? Top of mind is price. So we had to get more competitive for students to come here,” said Chief Financial Officer Matt Tidd.

This will apply to residents of Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike, Scioto, Adams, Athens, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Fairfield, Fayette, Highland, Hocking, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pickaway, Ross, Vinton and Washington counties in Ohio. For Kentucky residents, it will apply those in Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin, Pike, Bath, Bourbon, Bracken, Breathitt, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fleming, Harrison, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, Mason, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Owsley, Pendleton, Perry, Powell, Robertson, Rowan and Wolfe counties.

“I went through my class roster this morning and any student I knew that had already paid the enrollment deposit and registered for orientation at Marshall got an email saying they were going to save about $1,600 on their tuition bill next year,” said South Point High School Guidance Counselor Megan Lemon.

Lemon says that nearly 10% of South Point graduating class in 2023 plans to attend Marshall University this fall. She is thrilled to hear that Marshall University is working to eliminate financial burdens for students who live across the river.

“That bridge works two directions so it is a cool opportunity that they’ve seen our students as assets to the university and improving the overall quality of living in the tri-state,” Lemon said.

“I want kids from Chesapeake, from South Point, from parts of Boyd County and in Kentucky and all of the 100-mile radius to be saying, ‘You know what, there are some exciting things happened at Marshall. I can afford to go there now and I’m going to do it’,” Tidd said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.