Medicare Advantage Dual Special Needs Plan with R&D Senior Solutions

By Summer Jewell
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The cost of medical care is on the rise, but the right insurance plan could save you some cash.

Ryan Skirvin with R&D Senior Solutions stopped by First Look at Four to talk about one of the plans he offers.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured after wrong-way crash on I-64
Man injured in wrong-way I-64 crash
School board votes to eliminate majority of social workers from school district
School board votes to eliminate majority of social workers from school district
Alexa Bartell
3 men arrested in connection with Colorado woman’s rock attack death, officials say
Riley Knotts hugs supporters after he learns he won't be expelled.
Ripley High School student allowed back to school & graduation after gun controversy
The inaugural Salango Law Down & Dirty Music Festival will be held at GoMart Ballpark.
Music festival to be held at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston

Latest News

Marshall University School of Art and Design capstone exhibitions on display
Marshall University School of Art and Design capstone exhibitions on display
Huntington High Theatre brings "Mamma Mia!" to the stage
Huntington High Theatre brings “Mamma Mia!” to the stage
Golf Tip Of The Week with Diamond Links Golf Course 04/26/2023
Golf Tip of the Week with Diamond Links Golf Course
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast