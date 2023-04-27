NWS hosts media day with SOS a smash

Sphere of Science aimed at STEM students
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Our local National Weather Service has moved into a new home. Atop the West Virginia Regional Technology Park is a beautiful new building for Atmospheric Scientists to toil. Media Day gave members of the TV industry a chance to rub elbows with the pros. Among the jaw dropping exhibits is the so-called Sphere of Science (SOS for short) that is sure to entice kids interesting in the STEM field to pursue their dreams. Tony has a look at the memorable day gone by.

