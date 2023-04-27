Person wanted in cemetery vandalism incident

POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police need your help finding whoever is responsible for vandalizing a cemetery near Poca Elementary School.

According to the Poca Police Department, the incident happened sometime between Friday, April 21 and Wednesday, April 26.

Officers say the suspect destroyed tombstones and tried to set fire to four trees.

Police say they’re reviewing video surveillance and other evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Poca Police at 304-755-5482.

