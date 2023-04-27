Police: 13-year-old girl attacks firefighter with knife, charged with assault

Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT
GASTONIA, N.C. (Gray News) – A 13-year-old girl in North Carolina was charged with assault after authorities said she attacked a firefighter with a knife before attempting to assault other first responders.

In a Facebook post, the Gastonia Police Department said officers responded to a home on Pikes Peak Drive on Tuesday for a report of a juvenile cutting one Gastonia Fire Department firefighter. They said she had attempted to assault another firefighter after the first one was attacked.

Responding officers said they arrived to see firefighters attempting to restrain the combative girl. They said she also attempted to assault the officers who took her into custody.

The firefighter who was cut was treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

After contacting the Department of Juvenile Justice, the Gastonia Police Department said the 13-year-old was charged with aggravated assault and assault charges. She was also ordered to be held in a secure detention facility.

