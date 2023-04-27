Police looking for woman accused in robbery

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Police are searching for a woman accused of holding up a convenience store on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery just before 8 a.m. at LuLu Mart in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue.

An employee told police a woman entered the store, demanded money, and made threats of having a gun.

According to officers, the woman was last seen leaving the store, heading south.

The woman was described as thin, around 5 feet 3 inches tall, with several missing teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntington Police Department.

Further information has not been released.

