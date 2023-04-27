Queen of Clean | Garbage disposal bombs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Garbage Disposal Bombs

What you need:

• Baking soda

• Dish washing liquid

• Salt

• Essential oil (optional)

• Water

• Bowl

• Small scoop (optional)

• Wax paper

• Cookie sheet

• Labeled container with lid

How to:

1. In a bowl combine:

1.5 cups of baking soda

1 teaspoon of dishwashing liquid

2 teaspoons salt

20 - 50 drops essential oil (optional)

1/4 to 1/2 cup of water

2. Mix the baking soda, dish washing liquid, and salt together in a mixing bowl.

3. Add the essential oil if using.

4. Slowly add water until the mixture sticks together without being too wet. Use only the amount of water you need.

5. If you get too much water in the mixure, add a little baking soda.

Linda Says: These bombs will clean and refresh your disposal. When chooosing an essential oil, be sure to use one you want to smell at your kitchen sink. The Queen of Clean likes citrus and says Thieves Oil is also nice.

For more information, go to QueenOfClean.com.

