Teacher fatally shot in Dunkin’ drive-thru in alleged murder-for-hire plot

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KYW) - The parents of a Pennsylvania teacher shot and killed in a Dunkin’ drive-thru are speaking of forgiveness for the two suspects charged in her murder.

Authorities say 35-year-old Rachel King’s April 11 death in a Dunkin’ drive-thru was the end of a monthslong murder-for-hire plot. A teacher at Philadelphia’s Grover Cleveland Elementary school, she was shot and killed in front of her 11-year-old son.

Rachel King’s parents, Rev. Allen and Carol King, say the boy is getting support for the trauma.

“He said, ‘My mommy didn’t deserve to die like that,’” Carol King said.

Officials announced Wednesday that two suspects, 34-year-old Julie Jean and 33-year-old Zakkee Alhakim, are facing murder and conspiracy charges in Rachel King’s death. Authorities say the two had been planning the murder since February after Rachel King’s boyfriend broke off an alleged affair with Jean.

“I gasped when I saw those faces on the screen during the press conference. I don’t know why I gasped, but it was like... here are the people. They are real, and they did a horrific, terrible thing. But at the end of the day, they will have to answer for it,” Carol King said.

She and her husband say their faith is helping them find strength in this difficult time. They say their daughter’s death feels like a bad dream, and the moment they found out, they felt like their world stopped.

“I would have lost my mind two weeks ago. It’s only the power of the living God keeping me,” Allen King said.

Her parents describe Rachel King as passionate, funny and very caring. They say she was a wonderful teacher and a lover of R&B music.

As the case moves forward, they are hoping for justice, but they add they are not looking back or holding on to anger.

“People have asked, ‘If you knew the how, why, when, how important is that to you?’ I’ve told them it really isn’t that important because it doesn’t change the outcome,” Allen King said. “I want to do God’s will, and he calls us to forgive.”

The family says they are grateful for the support they’ve received from the community and hope to help others grieving and healing from gun violence.

Both suspects are being held behind bars. Jean was denied bond at her Tuesday arraignment. Alhakim has been in custody since April 11 on unrelated charges and will be arraigned Thursday in Rachel King’s case.

