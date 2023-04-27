Tracking April showers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a weeklong lull, waves of April showers are set to cross the region. While high water is unlikely, overnight downpours could muster pockets of nuisance street flooding where storm culverts temporarily back up. That process could occur where a thunderstorm channels a quick inch of rain. After the overnight rain pattern wanes, a leftover shower will linger at dawn. Then skies will brighten on Friday only to be followed by a late day thundersquall. Any afternoon action could be accompanied by pea-sized hail and gusty winds in spots.

Tonight after a dry start, light rain will reach I-64 by dusk and then work its way northward. This means it should be raining in most places by 9-10PM along I-64 with Southern Ohio and Central WV seeing rain before midnight. Overnight rains will fall in spurts with a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will stay in the 50s during the rain.

Friday is best described as a changeable spring day. As morning showers depart, the sun will break thru the clouds midday. Temperatures will rise quickly to 70. This warming from the breaks to sun will help to fuel a scattered afternoon-evening thunder pattern. Gusty winds and pea-sized hail would be possible where the afternoon thunder squalls.

Saturday will dawn under a leaden-grey overcast before some sun breaks thru by afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s. Sunday will turn cloudy with rain showers returning. Once showers arrive, they stay in the forecast through Tuesday as a cold whirlpool sets up shop in the Great Lakes. That promises cloud shrouded days early next week with temperatures stuck in the 40s and 50s. Those showers could be joined by some ice (hair or graupel) in valley towns and snow in the high country. Needless to stay May will not get off to a “merry” start like the children’s song suggests.

