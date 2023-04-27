Vandalism found throughout Poca cemetery

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whenever Vietnam Airforce Veteran Danny McKee stops by his hometown of Poca, he stops by Verner Cemetery near the elementary school for some reflection.

“I come in to check on my family who are buried here,” he recalled Thursday.

“My people, my mother’s people are from here, we’re talking 150 years ago.”

Included in his stroll through his family’s history, are his great-grandparents and an uncle named Charlie, who McKee believes passed during the Spanish flu epidemic more than a century ago.

However, as of Thursday, the cemetery is now a place for heartache for McKee, who realized his family’s gravestones are some of the many damaged by vandalism during the last few days.

“When I heard there was vandalism out here, the first thing I said was, Well, I gotta get out here and see what damage is done to my family’s markers,” he said. “They’ve knocked over two, I don’t know if it was part of the vandalism or not, but first thing I knew I better get out here.”

McKee hopes whoever is responsible comes forward so those who are laid to rest in Verner can rest in peace.

“You never know, kids, what they’re going to do, just having fun, that’s probably what they were doing out here. But I don’t know why they pick on this place,” he said. “Even when you’re, you’re dead and then the ground, people are not gonna leave you alone, I hope they don’t come back but if you do, bring flowers.”

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation can call the Poca Police Department at 304-755-5482.

