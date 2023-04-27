Vandalism found throughout Poca cemetery

The Verner Cemetery in Poca, West Virginia, has been hit by vandalism including damaged tombstones.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whenever Vietnam Airforce Veteran Danny McKee stops by his hometown of Poca, he stops by Verner Cemetery near the elementary school for some reflection.

“I come in to check on my family who are buried here,” he recalled Thursday.

“My people, my mother’s people are from here, we’re talking 150 years ago.”

Included in his stroll through his family’s history, are his great-grandparents and an uncle named Charlie, who McKee believes passed during the Spanish flu epidemic more than a century ago.

However, as of Thursday, the cemetery is now a place for heartache for McKee, who realized his family’s gravestones are some of the many damaged by vandalism during the last few days.

“When I heard there was vandalism out here, the first thing I said was, Well, I gotta get out here and see what damage is done to my family’s markers,” he said. “They’ve knocked over two, I don’t know if it was part of the vandalism or not, but first thing I knew I better get out here.”

McKee hopes whoever is responsible comes forward so those who are laid to rest in Verner can rest in peace.

“You never know, kids, what they’re going to do, just having fun, that’s probably what they were doing out here. But I don’t know why they pick on this place,” he said. “Even when you’re, you’re dead and then the ground, people are not gonna leave you alone, I hope they don’t come back but if you do, bring flowers.”

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation can call the Poca Police Department at 304-755-5482.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School board votes to eliminate majority of social workers from school district
School board votes to eliminate majority of social workers from school district
Man injured after wrong-way crash on I-64
Man injured in wrong-way I-64 crash
The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found in Wayne County
State Police identify body found in Guyandotte River
Alexa Bartell
3 men arrested in connection with Colorado woman’s rock attack death, officials say

Latest News

WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 4-27-23
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 4-27-23
Marshall Board of Governors approve 2023-2024 budget, tuition changes
Marshall University Board of Governors approve 2023-2024 budget, changes in tuition costs
Vandalism found throughout cemetery in Putnam County
Vandalism found throughout cemetery in Putnam County
WSAZ Investigates | Former parole officer supervisor sentenced in civil rights case
WSAZ Investigates | Former parole officer supervisor sentenced in civil rights case