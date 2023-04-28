April’s weekend finale a 50-50 split

April showers come and go this weekend
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The last few days of April are trying to make up for lost time. Up until today, the notion of a drier than normal April was valid. Now just a few days before we flip the calendar to the merry month of May, showers and downpours have played a key role in our Friday weather.

The timing of the rain was good for the workday as first the preliminary overnight rains moved away in time for a drying morning. Then as the air heated and the sun poked out, the familiar afternoon shower and thunder pattern of April went to work. A few lightning strikes and pea-sized hail dotted the landscape between 3 and 8 pm.

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend for outdoor plans like Dirt Days in Williamson and the Rally for Autism in Huntington. The partly cloudy sky will sport an afternoon high near 70 for late day prom marches.

Sunday’s weather for the last of April will feature a cloud shrouded sky with a few showers, though steady rains are likely in the eastern half of West Virginia. Thereafter a surge of chilled autumn-like air will invade as we flip the calendar over to May. Daytime highs near 50 with rain showers are expected early next week.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School board votes to eliminate majority of social workers from school district
School board votes to eliminate majority of social workers from school district
The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found in Wayne County
Body found in Ohio River in Ceredo, West Virginia
Body found in Ohio River
State Police identify body found in Guyandotte River
An armed robbery was reported early Friday at Sassy's Lounge.
Armed robbery reported at business

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, April 28th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast | Hits And Misses, Winners And Losers
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, April 28th, 2023.
Brandon's Friday Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, April 28th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
fwf
First Warning Forecast | Showers Approach... Eventually.