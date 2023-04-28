April’s weekend finale a 50-50 split

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The last few days of April are trying to make up for lost time. Up until today, the notion of a drier than normal April was valid. Now just a few days before we flip the calendar to the merry month of May, showers and downpours have played a key role in our Friday weather.

The timing of the rain was good for the workday as first the preliminary overnight rains moved away in time for a drying morning. Then as the air heated and the sun poked out, the familiar afternoon shower and thunder pattern of April went to work. A few lightning strikes and pea-sized hail dotted the landscape between 3 and 8 pm.

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend for outdoor plans like Dirt Days in Williamson and the Rally for Autism in Huntington. The partly cloudy sky will sport an afternoon high near 70 for late day prom marches.

Sunday’s weather for the last of April will feature a cloud shrouded sky with a few showers, though steady rains are likely in the eastern half of West Virginia. Thereafter a surge of chilled autumn-like air will invade as we flip the calendar over to May. Daytime highs near 50 with rain showers are expected early next week.

