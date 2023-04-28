Armed robbery reported at business

An armed robbery was reported early Friday at Sassy's Lounge.
An armed robbery was reported early Friday at Sassy's Lounge.(MGN)
By Ryan Epling
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:07 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A business was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning in Cabell County.

Cabell County 911 dispatchers say an employee at Sassy’s Lounge in the 3400 block of Rt. 60 in Barboursville reported that a man walked into the business, pulled a gun, and demanded cash.

It happened just after midnight.

There’s no word on any description of the armed robber.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School board votes to eliminate majority of social workers from school district
School board votes to eliminate majority of social workers from school district
The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found in Wayne County
State Police identify body found in Guyandotte River
Body found in Ohio River in Ceredo, West Virginia
Body found in Ohio River
SUV caught on camera passing school bus in Nitro
SUV caught on camera speeding past Nitro school bus

Latest News

Cabell County names school teacher and service personnel of the year
Cabell County names school teacher and service personnel of the year
Body found in Ohio River in Wayne County
Body found in Ohio River in Wayne County
Changeable Friday keeps is on our toes
First Warning Forecast
Man sends school into lockdown
Man sends school into lockdown