Armed robbery reported at business

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A business was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning in Cabell County.

Cabell County 911 dispatchers say an employee at Sassy’s Lounge in the 3400 block of Rt. 60 in Barboursville reported that a man walked into the business, pulled a gun, and demanded cash.

It happened just after midnight.

There’s no word on any description of the armed robber.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.