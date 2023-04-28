‘Crumbl Cookies’ celebrates grand opening in Charleston

The wait is over -- Crumbl Cookies officially opened their doors Friday at their location in Charleston.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The wait is over -- Crumbl Cookies officially opened their doors Friday at their location in Charleston.

According to the company’s website, the only other West Virginia location previously was in Morgantown.

“It means our Charleston, West Virginian’s don’t have to drive far to get a gourmet cookie and have it on demand -- bringing friends and family together over the best box of cookies,” said Becky Rasmussen with Crumbl Cookies.

The store has six weekly flavors that rotate every week. The new weekly flavors are announced every Sunday night.

Rasmussen says the company tries to keep a wide variety of flavors to appeal to every taste preference.

“We try to keep a combination of both chilled cookies and warm cookies, as well as those that might have a salty taste to cater to everyone’s taste,” Rasmussen said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School board votes to eliminate majority of social workers from school district
School board votes to eliminate majority of social workers from school district
The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found in Wayne County
Body found in Ohio River in Ceredo, West Virginia
Body found in Ohio River
State Police identify body found in Guyandotte River
An armed robbery was reported early Friday at Sassy's Lounge.
Armed robbery reported at business

Latest News

According Acting United States Attorney, Larry Allen Clay, Jr., 59, was found guilty on two...
Former police chief found guilty on child sex trafficking charges
'Crumbl Cookies' celebrates grand opening in Charleston
'Crumbl Cookies' celebrates grand opening in Charleston
Man receives 43-year prison sentence for raping underage girl
Man receives 43-year prison sentence for raping underage girl
One dead in W.Va. Turnpike crash; roadway closed in both directions