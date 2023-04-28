‘Crumbl Cookies’ celebrates grand opening in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The wait is over -- Crumbl Cookies officially opened their doors Friday at their location in Charleston.

According to the company’s website, the only other West Virginia location previously was in Morgantown.

“It means our Charleston, West Virginian’s don’t have to drive far to get a gourmet cookie and have it on demand -- bringing friends and family together over the best box of cookies,” said Becky Rasmussen with Crumbl Cookies.

The store has six weekly flavors that rotate every week. The new weekly flavors are announced every Sunday night.

Rasmussen says the company tries to keep a wide variety of flavors to appeal to every taste preference.

“We try to keep a combination of both chilled cookies and warm cookies, as well as those that might have a salty taste to cater to everyone’s taste,” Rasmussen said.

