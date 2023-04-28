‘Good Burger 2′ looking to cast extras; filming in May

Stars of the original “Good Burger” movie Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be reprising...
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Filmmakers are looking for extras for “Good Burger 2,” the sequel to the 1997 Nickelodeon comedy.

“Good Burger 2″ will begin filming in Rhode Island in mid-May.

Rhode Island Film confirmed in a Facebook post on Monday that the movie is looking to cast actors and extras. You can apply online here.

Stars of the original “Good Burger” movie Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be reprising their roles of Dexter and Ed. The actors confirmed in March on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon that a sequel is in the works.

“Good Burger 2″ does not have a release date, but it is planned to be released on Paramount+.

