Man sends school into lockdown

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school in Lincoln County went into lockdown Thursday afternoon after a man thought to be a parent was let in by mistake.

Chris Williams, the spokesperson for the school district, said a man got into the Harts PK-8 around 12:30 p.m.

“As soon as the individual again gained access to the office, the main office, the school immediately went on lockdown,” Williams said.

Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville said the man was kept in the teacher’s lounge until his deputies arrived and removed him from the building.

“One of the school staff members had let the subject in the school mistaking him as one of the children’s parents,” Linville said.

Williams said students were in lockdown for around 20 to 25 minutes.

Linville said the man was not arrested but detained because of a mental health crisis.

While the man isn’t currently facing any charges, Linville said he’s expecting him to be charged later.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School board votes to eliminate majority of social workers from school district
School board votes to eliminate majority of social workers from school district
The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found in Wayne County
Man injured after wrong-way crash on I-64
Man injured in wrong-way I-64 crash
State Police identify body found in Guyandotte River
Firefighters have spent the early morning hours of Thursday battling separate house fires.
Firefighters respond to string of overnight fires

Latest News

Changeable Friday keeps is on our toes
First Warning Forecast
W.Va. Gov. Justice kicks off U.S. Senate campaign at the Greenbrier
W.Va. Gov. Justice kicks off U.S. Senate campaign at the Greenbrier
KNOXVILLE, TN - October 29, 2022 - Offensive lineman Darnell Wright #58 of the Tennessee...
An historic night for Huntington High alum
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud puts on his helmet during the second quarter of an NCAA...
OSU QB heading to Houston