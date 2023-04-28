Man sends school into lockdown

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school in Lincoln County went into lockdown Thursday afternoon after a man thought to be a parent was let in by mistake.

Chris Williams, the spokesperson for the school district, said a man got into the Harts PK-8 around 12:30 p.m.

“As soon as the individual again gained access to the office, the main office, the school immediately went on lockdown,” Williams said.

Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville said the man was kept in the teacher’s lounge until his deputies arrived and removed him from the building.

“One of the school staff members had let the subject in the school mistaking him as one of the children’s parents,” Linville said.

Williams said students were in lockdown for around 20 to 25 minutes.

Linville said the man was not arrested but detained because of a mental health crisis.

While the man isn’t currently facing any charges, Linville said he’s expecting him to be charged later.

