Man sentenced for murder

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been about six years since a deadly shooting happened at an apartment along Williams Avenue in Huntington.

Quenton Sheffield was charged and stood trial back in 2020 for the murder of Aaron Black and the malicious wounding of Sydney Rice.

Back then, a jury ended up finding Sheffield guilty on both charges and he was sentenced to life without parole on the murder charge.

However, that sentence was short lived. A juror disqualification issue stemming from the 2020 trial resulted in a reversal of the conviction and Sheffield being granted a new trial.

That new trial would have happened this upcoming Monday, however that isn’t going to happen anymore. Friday morning in the courtroom, Sheffield pleaded guilty on both the murder and malicious wounding charges.

With that plea six years in the making, the courtroom was filled with emotion Friday.

Family of the victims spoke directly to Sheffield who avoided eye contact.

One of the victims, Sydney Rice, was shot in the head but survived.

In the courtroom Friday, her mother talked about how much their lives have changed since the shooting and life without Sydney’s boyfriend, Aaron.

“Every person who loves Aaron Black feels the loss of him every day and every person who loves Sydney watches her suffer every day because of you … Quenton, there have been days that Sydney has told me that she wished you would have just finished the job and killed her because this life is so miserable,” Sydney’s mom said.

Sheffield did stand and speak briefly to the victims’ families.

“I apologize. I wish nothing but the best for all involved,” Sheffield said.

Sheffield has been sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder with mercy, meaning he will be eligible for parole after 15 years.

Sheffield also received a sentence of two to 10 years for malicious wounding. That will run at the same time as the first-degree murder sentence.

