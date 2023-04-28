Microneedling with Living Well Aesthetics

By Summer Jewell
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The latest skincare trend is one you might not expect.

Dr. Jarrod Chapman with Living Well Aesthetics stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how microneedling uses energy to transform your skin.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School board votes to eliminate majority of social workers from school district
School board votes to eliminate majority of social workers from school district
The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found in Wayne County
State Police identify body found in Guyandotte River
Body found in Ohio River in Ceredo, West Virginia
Body found in Ohio River
SUV caught on camera passing school bus in Nitro
SUV caught on camera speeding past Nitro school bus

Latest News

Helpful Tip Of The Week with Kenny Queen's Ace Hardware
Helpful Tip of the Week with Kenny Queen’s Ace Hardware
Interventional Radiology with Pikeville Medical Center
Interventional Radiology with Pikeville Medical Center
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, April 28th, 2023.
Brandon's Friday Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, April 28th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast