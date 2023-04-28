One dead in W.Va. Turnpike crash; roadway closed in both directions

(Credit: MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Turnpike is closed Friday evening in both direction after a deadly multi-vehicle crash that included a tractor-trailer, Metro County 911 dispatchers say.

They say one person has died and four others were taken to the hospital. It is unknown how many other vehicles were involved.

The crash was reported before 4:30 p.m. at the 83.5-mile marker before the tollbooth on the southbound side. That is in the Chelyan area.

We have a crew at the scene.

According to Metro 911, the crash is causing another road closure. The agency says that Cabin Creek Road at MacCorkle Ave SE at the Turnpike overpass will be closed in both directions due to a fuel spill from the turnpike accident. In addition, state DOH crews will have the entrance ramp to I-77 South shut down at the Chelyan Bridge.

West Virginia State Police troopers are handling the investigation.

