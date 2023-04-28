New community center opens in Coal Grove

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - The village of Coal Grove has unveiled a new community center that’s been under construction since July.

Crews have been working to renovate the old building that once housed the police station, to transform it into a new space for everyone to enjoy.

“Weddings, birthdays, graduations, they have a projector in there, a place to cook,” said Village Administrator Steve Patton, describing the potential for the new Coal Grove Community Center.

The center is open for business after months of renovation.

“Just about anything you want to rent it for,” Patton said.

Patton says this will be a multi-purpose space, and an upgrade from the previous community center.

“People all the time are wanting a place, and the Betterment Club needed a place to call home,” Patton said.

The Coal Grove Betterment Club started by asking for donations and quickly received the money for the $82,500 project, largely thanks to the owners of Giovanni’s Pizza.

They’re excited to see it come to life.

“While they were building it people were asking, when’s it going to be done? When’s it going to be done?” Patton said.

Having a place to go brings revenue for the Betterment Club to host their events each year.

If you’d like to rent the center you can contact the Betterment Club on their Facebook.

