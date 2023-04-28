New community center opens in Coal Grove

New community center opens in Coal Grove
New community center opens in Coal Grove(WSAZ Staff)
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - The village of Coal Grove has unveiled a new community center that’s been under construction since July.

Crews have been working to renovate the old building that once housed the police station, to transform it into a new space for everyone to enjoy.

“Weddings, birthdays, graduations, they have a projector in there, a place to cook,” said Village Administrator Steve Patton, describing the potential for the new Coal Grove Community Center.

The center is open for business after months of renovation.

“Just about anything you want to rent it for,” Patton said.

Patton says this will be a multi-purpose space, and an upgrade from the previous community center.

“People all the time are wanting a place, and the Betterment Club needed a place to call home,” Patton said.

The Coal Grove Betterment Club started by asking for donations and quickly received the money for the $82,500 project, largely thanks to the owners of Giovanni’s Pizza.

They’re excited to see it come to life.

“While they were building it people were asking, when’s it going to be done? When’s it going to be done?” Patton said.

Having a place to go brings revenue for the Betterment Club to host their events each year.

If you’d like to rent the center you can contact the Betterment Club on their Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School board votes to eliminate majority of social workers from school district
School board votes to eliminate majority of social workers from school district
The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found in Wayne County
Body found in Ohio River in Ceredo, West Virginia
Body found in Ohio River
State Police identify body found in Guyandotte River
An armed robbery was reported early Friday at Sassy's Lounge.
Armed robbery reported at business

Latest News

Nicholasville Couple Celebrate Anniversary at Kentucky Lottery Headquarters Cashing in $109,000...
‘Today is our anniversary!’: Nicholasville couple wins over $100,000 in Ky. lottery
Gas Tank Getaway | The Barker Farm
Gas Tank Getaway | The Barker Farm
Celebrating Arbor Day
Celebrating Arbor Day
Tips to keep your pets happy
Tips to keep your pets happy