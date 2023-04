KANSAS CITY (WSAZ) - It took over a couple days and 212 picks but a player from WVU heard his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft as the Arizona Cardinals selected defensive tackle Dante Stills in the 6th round and the 213th overall selection.

Stills had 4.5 sacks and 13 solo tackles last season for the Mountaineers.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.