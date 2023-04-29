Cooler weather coming

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A strong cold front is set to cross on Sunday, bringing scattered showers, a gusty breeze, and eventually much cooler temperatures. The first few days of May will feel more like the first few days in March as a large storm system swirling over Canada brings clouds, showers, and chilly air into the region. Improvement does look to come by the upcoming weekend, however.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky Saturday evening as temperatures fall to the upper 50s by midnight. Isolated, light showers are possible.

Scattered showers spread eastward Saturday night as low temperatures fall to the low 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Sunday stays mostly cloudy in the morning, followed by breaks in the clouds for the afternoon. Steady rain falls across eastern West Virginia, mainly the mountains, to start the day. Otherwise, scattered showers can be expected throughout the day as high temperatures reach the mid 60s. A stiff west-northwest breeze blows between 10 and 20 mph.

Monday and Tuesday, the first couple days of May, will feel more like the first couple days of March as high temperatures only rise to the low to mid 50s under a cloudy sky. Occasional showers can also be expected with a stiff breeze.

Drier air begins to move in Wednesday. Much of the day stays cloudy, but some breaks in the clouds can occur towards sunset. Still, high temperatures only reach the upper 50s.

Thursday and Friday stay dry under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures reach the mid 60s both days.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

