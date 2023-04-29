Herd softball gets win #40

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The 2023 Marshall softball team (40-8, 14-4 SBC) has joined elite company with its 40th victory of the season, joining the 2003, 2017, and 2019 teams as the only in program history to surpass 40 victories in a season. The Herd’s 21st home win of the season also marks a new record for home wins in a season.

In a season where so many milestones have been achieved, fittingly it was Autumn Owen’s go-ahead home run in the 5th to put MU up for good, 2-1. The junior laced a first pitch changeup over the wall in left-center to complete the come from behind effort.

One of three graduating seniors honored before the game, Grace Chelemen, tied the game for Coach Megan Smith Lyon’s team in the 3rd with an RBI double. Pitchers Cailey Joyce and Sydney Nester were also honored before the game in a pregame ceremony.

The 3rd inning run scored by Sydney Bickel broke a string of nine consecutive innings the Texas State (30-21-1, 10-8-1 SBC) pitchers held the Herd scoreless.

Junior pitcher Savannah Rice was efficient in the circle, earning her 11th win of the season, allowing just six hits in six innings, holding the Bobcats scoreless after the visitors scored in the opening frame.

After 100 pitches in six innings, Coach Smith Lyon turned the ball over to Nester, who earned her third save of the year, stranding the potential-tying run at third base to end the game.

The rubber game of the three-game set will be Sunday at noon from Dot Hicks Field. The game is the final regular season home game for Marshall softball.

