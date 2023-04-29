One killed in single-vehicle crash

By Dustin Weekley
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to 9-1-1 dispatch, one person has died after a crash in the Ona, West Virginia area.

It happened at North Lake Dr and Blue Sulfur Rd. Dispatch says only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Cabell County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene. The road in that area is closed.

