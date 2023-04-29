Some rain this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The showers and storms from Friday have long since exited the area, and Saturday is shaping up to be decent overall. Showers become more common towards the evening and especially overnight hours, then continue off-and-on from Sunday into the middle of the upcoming work week. In fact, it will be a dreary and unseasonably cool start to May as a storm system swirling over Canada brings clouds, showers, and chilly temperatures into the region. This pattern may be tough to break out of.

Saturday morning starts dry with breaks in the clouds. Patchy fog is possible over the damp ground in some locations. Temperatures have fallen to the low to mid 50s.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day on Saturday. A couple light, isolated showers may pop Saturday afternoon, but much of the day stays dry. High temperatures rise to around 70 degrees.

For Saturday evening, the sky turns mostly cloudy, and some light rain spreads across parts of northeastern Kentucky, southern Ohio, and northern West Virginia. Temperatures fall to the upper 50s by midnight.

Showers spread eastward Saturday night as low temperatures fall to the low 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Sunday stays mostly cloudy. Steady rain falls across eastern West Virginia, especially the mountains, to start the day. Otherwise, scattered showers can be expected throughout the day as high temperatures reach the mid 60s. A stiff west-northwest breeze blows between 10 and 20 mph.

Monday and Tuesday, the first couple days of May, will feel more like the first couple days of March as high temperatures only rise to the mid 50s under a cloudy sky. Occasional showers can also be expected with a stiff breeze.

Drier air begins to move in Wednesday. Much of the day will be cloudy, but some breaks in the clouds can occur towards sunset. Still, high temperatures only reach the upper 50s.

Thursday may end up being the pick of the week as high temperatures rise to the upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Rain chances return on Friday as clouds increase and high temperatures drop to the mid 60s.

