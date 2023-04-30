Body found near boat ramp

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found near the Poca Boat ramp, according to Putnam County Sheriff Eggleton.

Deputies say a fisherman discovered the body and called police around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

First responders worked for about an hour to recover the body from the river.

Eggleton believes the individual was an adult and that the body was in the river for quite some time.

“The way the river flows here, we’re not sure where this body even came from. We will do the investigation. As far as looking for missing persons, try to do identification of their DNA and their dental records,” Eggleton said.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

