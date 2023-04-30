March in May pattern

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A strong storm system swirling over northern Michigan and moving into Canada brings clouds, showers, gusty breezes, and chilly air to the region over the next three days. Instead of feeling like the beginning of May, it will feel like the beginning of March. However, the pattern looks to change to bring much more favorable weather just in time for the upcoming weekend. Could this end up being the nicest weekend of the year so far? Stay tuned.

Scattered showers pass Sunday evening under a partly cloudy sky. A thunderstorm or two with heavy rain and small hail is also possible. Expect gusty winds from the west to northwest as temperatures drop to the upper 40s by midnight.

Sunday night stays partly cloudy with continued scattered showers and a gusty breeze as low temperatures fall to the low 40s.

On Monday, expect a cloudy sky with scattered showers and a breezy west to southwest wind. Occasional wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. High temperatures only rise to the low 50s. Towards sunset, a steadier rain pushes in from the northwest.

Tuesday looks nearly identical to Monday: cloudy with scattered showers, breezy, and cool with high temperatures in the low 50s.

Some showers may linger into early Wednesday, but drier air begins to move in Wednesday afternoon. Much of the day stays cloudy, but some breaks in the clouds can occur towards sunset. Still, high temperatures only reach the upper 50s.

Thursday and Friday stay dry under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures reach the mid 60s on Thursday and climb to the upper 60s on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.