March in May pattern

Unseasonably cool temperatures take hold to start the work week.
Forecast on April 30, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A strong storm system swirling over northern Michigan and moving into Canada brings clouds, showers, gusty breezes, and chilly air to the region over the next three days. Instead of feeling like the beginning of May, it will feel like the beginning of March. However, the pattern looks to change to bring much more favorable weather just in time for the upcoming weekend. Could this end up being the nicest weekend of the year so far? Stay tuned.

Scattered showers pass Sunday evening under a partly cloudy sky. A thunderstorm or two with heavy rain and small hail is also possible. Expect gusty winds from the west to northwest as temperatures drop to the upper 40s by midnight.

Sunday night stays partly cloudy with continued scattered showers and a gusty breeze as low temperatures fall to the low 40s.

On Monday, expect a cloudy sky with scattered showers and a breezy west to southwest wind. Occasional wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. High temperatures only rise to the low 50s. Towards sunset, a steadier rain pushes in from the northwest.

Tuesday looks nearly identical to Monday: cloudy with scattered showers, breezy, and cool with high temperatures in the low 50s.

Some showers may linger into early Wednesday, but drier air begins to move in Wednesday afternoon. Much of the day stays cloudy, but some breaks in the clouds can occur towards sunset. Still, high temperatures only reach the upper 50s.

Thursday and Friday stay dry under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures reach the mid 60s on Thursday and climb to the upper 60s on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ONE KILLED IN SINGLE-VEHICLE CRASH
Victim identified in deadly crash
High school baseball player collapses on field
High school baseball player collapses on field
The press box at the Wayne High School Softball field partially collapsed Saturday afternoon...
Press box partially collapses sending multiple to the hospital
One dead from turnpike crash
UPDATE: One dead in W.Va. Turnpike crash
Suspect arrested after stripping, jumping into river
Suspect arrested after stripping, jumping into river

Latest News

WSAZ Sunday Evening Forecast - Apr 30
Andy's Sunday Evening Forecast - Apr 30
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Apr 29
Cooler weather coming
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Apr 29
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Apr 29
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Apr 29
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Apr 29