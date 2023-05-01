3D Dull, damp and dreary days are here

November in May weather
By Tony Cavalier
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -May day featured a MAYDAY distress alert for damp, grey and chilly weather. Temperatures held near 50 all day long with a stiff wind and occasional showers. The pattern is locked into place through Wednesday so weather-wise it’s a matter of “what you see is what you get”. Hard to imagine we are talking snow in the highest mountains of WV. While not likely, there is even the risk of a few wet snow flakes mixed with our rain last Tuesday night-Wednesday morning. Meanwhile snow will stack up many inches deep at the West Virginia tall mountains.

Tonight through Wednesday overcast skies will rain upon us on sporadically. At a time of the year when highs should be in the 70s, we will barely manage the 50s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s.

By Thursday skies will finally brighten as the sun returns into Friday. Highs will make it back to the 60s. Friday night into Saturday morning showers will pass then fingers crossed back to sun and this time warmer air. Derby day then should turn fine for outdoor parties locally and for the Run for the Roses at the Downs. Highs will make the 70s Saturday and again Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

First Warning Forecast | Ugly Start To May
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast
