Crash temporarily backs up traffic on I-64
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is backed up Monday afternoon on Interstate 64 after a crash between the West Huntington and 5th Street exits, according to West Virginia 511.
The crash was reported before 4 p.m.
First responders cleared the wreckage, and all lanes were back open before 4:30 p.m.
It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved and if there were injuries.
