Crash temporarily backs up traffic on I-64

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is backed up Monday afternoon on Interstate 64 after a crash between the West Huntington and 5th Street exits, according to West Virginia 511.

The crash was reported before 4 p.m.

First responders cleared the wreckage, and all lanes were back open before 4:30 p.m.

It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved and if there were injuries.

