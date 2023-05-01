Crash temporarily backs up traffic on I-64

Crash backs up traffic on I-64
By Eric Fossell
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is backed up Monday afternoon on Interstate 64 after a crash between the West Huntington and 5th Street exits, according to West Virginia 511.

The crash was reported before 4 p.m.

First responders cleared the wreckage, and all lanes were back open before 4:30 p.m.

It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved and if there were injuries.

