Driver crashes into a tree and then a home

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene Monday evening of a crash that involved a vehicle hitting a tree and then damaging a home in the Malden area, Metro 911 dispatchers said.

The 300 block of Campbells Creek Road was closed during the investigation.

Dispatchers say while the vehicle damaged the house, it didn’t go through it. There’s no word on possible injuries.

First responders at the scene include West Virginia State Police, the Malden Volunteer Fire Department and Kanawha County EMS.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.