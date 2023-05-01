High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say

Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney High School and later died at the hospital, officials said.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHENEY, Wash. (Gray News) – A 16-year-old high school student in Washington state died after a freak accident happened in gym class on Thursday, officials confirmed.

Cheney Public Schools Superintendent Ben Ferney told KREM that sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney High School and later died at the hospital.

Cheney Fire Chief Tom Jenkins told KREM that Bahme fell into a goal post while running and was impaled through the eye.

First responders arrived within a minute and rushed Bahme to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital, where he later died.

Officials did not provide further details about the accident.

Bahme’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. The page said any leftover funds will be donated to a youth fishing program in Bahme’s memory, whose nickname was “fish pockets.”

School officials said counselors are available to students and staff during this difficult time.

Cheney High School is hosting a candlelight vigil for Bahme on Monday night, according to a school Facebook post.

