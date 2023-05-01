Mother’s Day tech gift guide

AT&T has you covered with the latest tech for mom.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and some moms can be hard to buy for.

Sure, you can get her flowers or take her to brunch, but maybe it’s time to give her a little something that will last longer: new tech.

Technology is constantly evolving, and for some it can be a little overwhelming.

For more information, visit: https://www.att.com/

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after a body was found near a boat ramp, according to Sheriff...
Body found near boat ramp
AEP
AEP employee dies while on the job
The press box at the Wayne High School Softball field partially collapsed Saturday afternoon...
Press box partially collapses sending multiple to the hospital
Dante Stills closes in on WVU TFL record
The 1st Mountaineer is finally picked in the 2023 NFL Draft
Surveillance image of potentially armed subject in South Charleston
Police search for man in South Charleston; possibly armed

Latest News

Wayne press box partially collapses
Power Swabs
Power Swabs
Melanoma Awareness Month
Melanoma Awareness Month
Amazon Pet Day
Amazon Pet Day