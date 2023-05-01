Ohio House of Representatives approves budget proposal including increased funds for local schools

OHIO (WSAZ) - The Ohio House of Representatives approved a budget that will now be sent to the Senate. The Gallia County Local School District is one of several school districts in southeast Ohio that would receive increased funding if this version of the budget passes.

As it is currently written, the Gallia County Local School District would receive $29.3 million during the next two years. Superintendent Phillip Kuhn says that is an increase of about $3.5 million compared to what the school district usually receives from the state of Ohio.

“A large portion of that $3.5 million would go for salaries, which is great for our teachers because they deserve that,” Kuhn said.

Kuhn and other school administrators would like to see all teachers in the district have a base level salary of at least $40,000. He says the increased funding could help them reach that goal.

“Teachers across America are underpaid and certainly it would make us be more competitive in our area. We did give a good increase to our teachers this year but they’re still below some of the surrounding districts,” Kuhn said.

House Speaker Jason Stephens says he understands the importance of public school education and wants to help schools raise salaries during a time when costs of operation make it increasingly difficult.

“It’s expensive. Inflation is happening all over but it’s also happening to our schools. They have to pay more for diesel fuel, electricity, whatever the case may be so we have to keep that in mind while also having a balanced budget,” Stephens said.

He said he anticipates the Senate will return its version of the budget sometime around Memorial Day, and a budget will be finalized by the end of June. Local school administrators are hoping the increase in funding will remain.

“I could go through a list of positions that we have struggled to fill because of a lack of candidates. Hopefully these new dollars, if they come our way, will help us be more competitive in recruiting top notch teachers for our kids,” Kuhn said.

Below is a list of schools and the amount of funding listed in the proposed budget:

Jackson City School District - $32.7 million

Oak Hill Union Local School District - $22.7 million

Wellston City School District - $29.3 million

Chesapeake Union Exempted Village Schools - $19.4 million

Dawson-Bryant Local School District - $26.9 million

Fairland Local School District - $17.2 million

Ironton City School District - $26 million

Rock Hill Local School District - $24.6 million

South Point Local School District - $22.2 million

Symmes Valley Local School District - $18.4 million

Gallia County Local School District - $29.3 million

Gallipolis City School District - $27.5 million

