Person of interest sought in connection with Huntington fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department has released a picture of a person of interest in connection with a fire on Thursday.

Officers say the fire happened at a home in the 100 block of Davis Street Thursday, April 27.

The WV State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Huntington Fire Department are asking the public for any information.

Anyone who knows this person’s identity or has any information about the fire can call the WV Arson Hotline at 800-233-3473 or the Huntington Fire Department Fire Marshal at 304-696-5960.

