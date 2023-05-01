Police search for man in South Charleston; possibly armed

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are searching for a potentially armed subject in the South Ridge area of South Charleston, according to South Charleston Police.

Police said they are looking for a man who showed a firearm and demanded a female victim drive him to Ohio. They say the victim also had a child in the car.

SCPD confirm the woman was able to safely drive away before the man gained entry to the vehicle.

The victim described the man as having long black hair, that is possibly a wig, and wearing a puffy purple jacket.

Captain Gorden with SCPD said an extensive search is on going between the South Charleston Police Department, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the Charleston Police Department.

The subject has not bee captured or identified at this time.

The man is believed to be possibly armed. If you see a anyone matching this description you are advised to not approach and call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story and we will update the WSAZ app with more details.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.